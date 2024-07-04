Tribal women take out rally urging govt. to address their woes

Women of Buriga and China Konela tribal hamlets of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district took out a 2-km-long torch rally on Tuesday night demanding provision of electricity, drinking water and other basic amenities. They appealed to the ITDA Project Officer to camp for a night in their hamlets.

The two hamlets have a population of 210, belonging to the Kondhu tribe. Tribal people were at their wit’s end, when a tiger strayed into their hamlet last year. The big cat had killed the cattle belonging to three families. They used to carry torches, when they had to go out in the dark in emergencies.

The affected tribal families alleged that the Forest Department officials have not paid the compensation for the cattle, so far. Not long ago, Eswar Rao of Rayapadu village, which has no power, was bitten by a snake, when he was fast asleep on a cot. He died at a hospital later.

The tribal villagers of Buriga and China Konela are depending on water collected from streams in the absence of protected drinking water supply. The Rural Water Supply (RWS) authorities have provided a bore but they did not fix the head on the plea that there was no power supply. They also sought that the CMD of EPDCL should also camp in their hamlet for a night to know their woes.

The women resolved to stage a protest at the Collectorate, if the authorities concerned failed to initiate action to solve their grievances.

The protest was led by G. Ramulamma, Konaparthi Kotthamma and Somala Appalaraju and Simhachalam.

