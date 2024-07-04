GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal women take out rally urging govt. to address their woes

Not long ago, Eswar Rao of Rayapadu village, which has no power, was bitten by a snake, when he was fast asleep on a cot. He died at a hospital later.

Published - July 04, 2024 02:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal women taking out a torch rally demanding basic amenities, in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district on Tuesday night.

Tribal women taking out a torch rally demanding basic amenities, in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district on Tuesday night.

Women of Buriga and China Konela tribal hamlets of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district took out a 2-km-long torch rally on Tuesday night demanding provision of electricity, drinking water and other basic amenities. They appealed to the ITDA Project Officer to camp for a night in their hamlets.

The two hamlets have a population of 210, belonging to the Kondhu tribe. Tribal people were at their wit’s end, when a tiger strayed into their hamlet last year. The big cat had killed the cattle belonging to three families. They used to carry torches, when they had to go out in the dark in emergencies.

The affected tribal families alleged that the Forest Department officials have not paid the compensation for the cattle, so far. Not long ago, Eswar Rao of Rayapadu village, which has no power, was bitten by a snake, when he was fast asleep on a cot. He died at a hospital later.

The tribal villagers of Buriga and China Konela are depending on water collected from streams in the absence of protected drinking water supply. The Rural Water Supply (RWS) authorities have provided a bore but they did not fix the head on the plea that there was no power supply. They also sought that the CMD of EPDCL should also camp in their hamlet for a night to know their woes.

The women resolved to stage a protest at the Collectorate, if the authorities concerned failed to initiate action to solve their grievances.

The protest was led by G. Ramulamma, Konaparthi Kotthamma and Somala Appalaraju and Simhachalam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.