Tribal women stage protest seeking solution to drinking water woes in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Three taps provided in the hamlet under Jal Jeevan Mission are not functioning, they say

Published - May 19, 2024 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tribal women of Ekkuvaguddi hamlet in Rompilli panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district district staged a protest, on Sunday, carrying water containers and appealing to the Collector and the ITDA Project Officer seeking a solution to the water woes in their village.

There are 12 families and 70 persons living in the hamlet. Due to lack of drinking water, the villagers trek to the pedda gedda (water stream), about 1 km away, and bring the water home to meet their drinking water needs. The villagers say that the contaminated water is resulting in frequent health problems.

Those falling ill were being taken to Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district for treatment.

Three taps were provided in the village under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government recently. But, they were not working. The Adivasi women, carrying water containers on their heads, staged a protest appealing to the Collector with folded hands to solve their problem.

Rompilli panchayat 10th ward member Somila Appalaraju, and local leaders Konaparthi Simhachalam, Kotaparthi Sanyasi Rao and Pottangi Sanyasamma also participated in the protest.

