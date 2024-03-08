Tribal women stage protest in Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh seeking construction of road on International Women’s Day

March 08, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tribal women staged a unique protest, carrying ‘dolis’ from Seemaraya to Jagadala Mamidi, seeking construction of a road to provide a means for ‘safe travel’ to pregnant tribal women to the hospitals for delivery, even as their counterparts in the city celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday.

There are 60 tribal families living at Seemaraya village of Tengillabanda mandal and Jagadala Mamidi of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The construction of roads was started in 2020. The tribal people allege that lack of monitoring of the work has led to siphoning off funds and the road work remaining incomplete.

The protesters said that pregnant women and their unborn babies were facing a threat to their lives as ambulances were unable to reach the destinations due to lack of roads. They sought construction of roads and saving them from potential risks at least now.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated IWD by felicitating the oldest serving women employee, the oldest serving teacher in Ramnath Secondary School and baby Aditi, who exhibited all round excellence in extracurricular activities.

Dr. Priya Abraham from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, and former Director of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, who participated as the chief guest at the celebrations, spoke on the theme ‘Inspire inclusion’. She recalled how she and her team had detected the first coronavirus case in India and their struggle to develop the COVID-19 vaccine amid the crisis.

President of Mahila Kalyan Manch(MKM) of NSTL Ilin Dinah Abraham said that any family with no gender discrimination could create future leaders, irrespective of gender. She said that inclusion would be complete when women concentrate on self-growth and self-development.

NSTL Director Abraham Vaurghese commended the women fraternity of NSTL for finding solutions to critical problems.

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital felicitated senior doctors Nasreen, Suvarna, Sirisha, Lakshmi and Sita, and senior women employees of the hospital on the occasion.

Executive Trustees of the foundation Atmakuri Vijaya Kumar and Atmakuri Krishna Kumar and General Manager K. Radhakrishnan participated in the programme.

A walkathon was organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birthright by Rainbow Hospital from the Kali Matha temple to the YMCA. The objective of the walk was to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity of women and to celebrate their achievements and contribution to the society.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkata Ratnam, Director of Lee Pharma Ltd and Lee Health Domain Leela Rani Alla and chairperson of Savitri Bhai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust Guduru Sithamahalakshmi participated as guests.

All-women crew

Waltair Division operated train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawaniptna Passenger with an all-women crew on Friday.

President ECORWWO Waltair, Manjushree Prasad, along with Preethi Rana, Senior Divisional Operational Manager, felicitated the women team at Visakhapatnam station for successfully doing train operation, maintenance and commercial duties. ECORWWO vice-presidents Madhusmita Sahoo and Kavita Gupta and joint secretary Sanyukta and members were present on the occasion.

The all-women team was led by A. Aruna Shree, Station Manager Visakhapatnam. The train was operated by Jhansirani as loco pilot, Sadhana Kumari as co-pilot and K. Sri Ramya as train manager.

The bogies of train were maintained by all-women bogie maintenance team at Visakhapatnam Coach Maintenance Depot.

The Rani Jhansi ticket checking squad accompanied the train. Recently, this squad was awarded Rail Seva Puraskar by DRM Saurabh Prasad for their outstanding performance.

International Women’s Day was celebrated at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) on the theme “Invest in women and accelerate progress” to advance the role of women at the workplace. The Women In Public Sector (WIPS) organised a variety of competitions to engage women employees.

Director of the School of Law, GITAM, Anita Rao, spoke on the importance of investing in women employees. She commended the efforts of RINL management for encouraging and motivating women.

Visteel Mahila Samiti president Nupur Bhatt, its vice president Anju Mohanty, and CGM (Maintenance and Mills) U. Sridhar felicitated the women achievers.

Dr. K.H. Prakash, CGM (Medical and Health Services) and CGM (HR) G. Gandhi were present.

Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) celebrated IWD by felicitating outstanding women of the city. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vishal Gunni participated as the chief guest. D. Krupadan Kumar, president of YMCA, presided.

Rolland Williams, regional chairman, South East India Region of YMCA, briefed about the history of YMCA and spoke on the role of women in the YMCA movement.

Joint Development of Commissioner of VSEZ Roshni Aparanji, Chairperson and MD of Vaibhav Jewellers Mallika Manoj Grandhi, K. Remi Rajani, Vice Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, Sathivada Aruna, Principal, St. John’s Parish School, and Shilpanjani Dantu, founder, ‘Yo Vizag’ magazine, were felicitated on the occasion.

