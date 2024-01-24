Tribal women stage protest for safe drinking water

January 24, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal women of Chinnakonila and Buriga hilltop hamlets in Rompilli panchayat of Anantagiri mandal of the ASR district, staged a demonstration on Tuesday, pleading to the District Collector, kneeling on the ground, with water containers on their hands.

They are seeking the provision of a motor for the borewell which will provide access to clean and safe drinking water during the ensuing summer. 250 people are living in these two tribal hamlets, and they do not have an electric supply. They claim that they frequently fall ill as they are compelled to consume the same water from the streams, used by the cattle and other animals.

MLLC Ravi Babu and ITDA PO Ronanki Gopalakrishna visited the villages. A bore was dug and the casing of the borewell was done, under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. However, the motor was not installed even after six months, Girijana Sangham leader Govinda Rao noted in a statement.