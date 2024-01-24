GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal women stage protest for safe drinking water

January 24, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tribal women of Chinnakonila and Buriga hilltop hamlets in Rompilli panchayat of Anantagiri mandal of the ASR district, staged a demonstration on Tuesday, pleading to the District Collector, kneeling on the ground, with water containers on their hands.

They are seeking the provision of a motor for the borewell which will provide access to clean and safe drinking water during the ensuing summer. 250 people are living in these two tribal hamlets, and they do not have an electric supply. They claim that they frequently fall ill as they are compelled to consume the same water from the streams, used by the cattle and other animals.

MLLC Ravi Babu and ITDA PO Ronanki Gopalakrishna visited the villages. A bore was dug and the casing of the borewell was done, under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. However, the motor was not installed even after six months, Girijana Sangham leader Govinda Rao noted in a statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.