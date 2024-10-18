ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal woman, baby carried in ‘doli’ to hospital in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

Published - October 18, 2024 10:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Killo Devi(29), a tribal woman of Pitrigadda hilltop village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, who delivered a baby at her home on the intervening night of Oct 16/17, had to be shifted in a ‘doli’ along with her baby for 6 km to reach the nearest road point for onward transport to the Butchammapeta Hospital for medical care on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Devi’s husband K. Ramesh and another relative K. Raju carried the doli. CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that lack of a road to the village was causing hardship to the villagers of Pitrigedda and Neelabandha during emergencies. He said that a ‘doli yatra’ protest would be conducted to protest against the indifference of the government, at the Zilla Parishad meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on Oct 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US