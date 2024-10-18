Tribal woman, baby carried in ‘doli’ to hospital in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

Killo Devi(29), a tribal woman of Pitrigadda hilltop village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, who delivered a baby at her home on the intervening night of Oct 16/17, had to be shifted in a ‘doli’ along with her baby for 6 km to reach the nearest road point for onward transport to the Butchammapeta Hospital for medical care on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Devi’s husband K. Ramesh and another relative K. Raju carried the doli. CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that lack of a road to the village was causing hardship to the villagers of Pitrigedda and Neelabandha during emergencies. He said that a ‘doli yatra’ protest would be conducted to protest against the indifference of the government, at the Zilla Parishad meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on Oct 24.

