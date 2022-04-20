Visakhapatnam: Tribal Welfare Special Secretary inspects School of Excellence

He inspects quality of food and has lunch with students

Special Secretary Gandham Chandrudu and ITDA PO R. Gopala Krishna having lunch with students of Tribal Welfare School of Excellence at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He inspects quality of food and has lunch with students

Special Secretary (Tribal Welfare Department) Gandham Chandrudu urged students to utilise the special training programmes being offered by the State and the Centre to achieve good ranks in entrance examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET.

He inspected the ongoing training programme for NEET, NIT and IIT entrances at the Tribal Welfare School of Excellence at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He said that the government is training 120 students by entering into an MoU with an institute, which will impart 1,000 hours of training as part of the programme and also provide study material. He enquired about the training with the faculty.

Later, he served food to the students and had lunch with them. He enquired about the food quality and other amenities being provided.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer, R Gopala Krishna said that since 2009-10 to 2020-21, 13 students from School of Excellence were selected for IIT, 48 students were selected for NIT and 13 were selected for MBBS.

Mr. Chandrudu inspected the store room and found that eggs were of poor quality and vegetables were stale. Expressing his displeasure, he issued show-cause notices to the warden and the supplier. Principal D. Lakshmana Rao was present.