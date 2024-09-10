Tribal Welfare Minister assures quick repair of roads and bridges damaged by rains in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani has assured that all the roads and bridges, which were damaged due to the recent rains in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, will be repaired on a war-footing. She inspected several roads which were damaged under ITDA Paderu region here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at Sampangi Gondi village in GK Veedhi mandal, while inspecting damaged road between Chintapalli and Sileru, Ms. Sandhya Rani expressed grief over the landslip incident at Chatrapalli village in Galikonda Panchayat, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed, while a few others were injured. The Minister said that though she wanted to visit the village to extend moral support to the victim, she could not do so due to damaged road. She said that the government extended all possible help to the 33 families in the village and also said that ex gratia of ₹5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

Ms. Sandhya Rani said that a 40 km road between Chintapalli and Sileru route was completely damaged as boulders fell on the road and works to restore it are being taken up on a war-footing. About 32,000 tribals have lost connectivity with the plain areas due to the road damage, she said. The Minister also said that the government has also focussed on possible rise in seasonal diseases after the rains and steps will be taken to prevent such mosquito-borne diseases. She said that all the hospitals are equipped with medicines.

During her inspection, Ms. Sandhya Rani visited some of the routes which were washed away due to flashfoods at Madigunta near Chintapalli and also interacted with the local tribals. The tribals informed about the problems being faced by a granite quarry over there. She was also informed that plantations in over 6,000 acres were inundated, for which the Minister assured all help from the government.

Earlier, District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar and ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek briefed the Minister about the damages caused by the rains, floods and landslips in ASR district.

Former MLA Giddi Eswari and others were present.