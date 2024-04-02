GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal voters demand opening of a polling booth at Z. Jogumpeta in Anakpalli district

Now 600 people have to travel 10 km to vote, they say

April 02, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tribal people of Z. Jogumpeta village of Cheemalapadu panchayat in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district staged a protest, under the aegis of the CPI(M), on Tuesday demanding the opening of a polling station in their village.

There are 19 tribal villages in Cheemalapadu panchayat. The voters of seven of these villages, which have 600 voters, have to travel 10 km to vote. Setting up of a polling booth at Z. Jogumpeta, which has a mandal parishad elementary school, roads and all the required amenities, would save them of the trouble of travelling long distances to vote in the general elections.

The villagers say that in the absence of a polling booth, the voters of hilltop villages have to start from their homes at 6 a.m. The Election Commission of India’s guidelines mandate the opening of a polling booth for every 3 km, provided there are roads, buildings and communication network. They alleged that due to the mistake committed by the officials, the tribal voters were forced to travel long distances.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao, who led the protest by tribal women, demanded that a polling booth be opened at Jogumpeta.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.