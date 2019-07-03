Tribal varsity counselling on July 5

The counselling for admission into the vacant seats in eight courses, PG diplomas and diploma programmes being offered by Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in Vizianagaram district, will be held in the city on July 5.

Couurses available

The courses are M.Sc. (chemistry), Master of Social Work (MSW), B.Sc. (MPC), BBA, PG Diploma in Computer Applications, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management and Diploma in Horticulture.

Candidates, who have qualified the CTUCET, CUCET, IIT-JEE, NEET, EAMCET AUEET and AUCET this year can take part in the counselling at the Office of the Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, near Palace Layout at Peda Waltair at 10 a.m.

The candidates need to carry all the originals and photocopies of relevant academic and other certificates and the course fee.

Admissions will be given to the candidates who have qualified the above Common Entrance Tests in order, AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, who is also Mentor of CTUAP, has said.

Helpline

For further details, candidates can contact AU Rector M. Prasada Rao, who is also vice-president of CTUAP Society on the phone no. 0891-2844422 or 96666 33885 during the office hours.