Tribal students visit VPT

February 03, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

About 200 tribal youth visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Thursday.

The youth had come to the city as part of the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme and the district is hosting the youth who have come from 10 districts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Tribal Youth are visiting different parts of the country as part of cultural exchange.

VPA officials explained about the infrastructure facilities available in VPA, the process of exports and imports, cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanisation of VPA, Solar Power Plant, Sewage Treatment Plant and other things.

They thanked K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman of VPA, for providing them the opportunity.