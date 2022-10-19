Tribal students stage novel protest for laying of road to their village in Anakapalli district

Students say that they need to cross the brimming Varaha during the monsoon to reach their schools and colleges

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 19, 2022 00:08 IST

Children from Lingapuram village staging a protest by standing the water of the Varaha River, in Narsipatnam Municipality in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Tribal students of Lingapuram village in Narsipatnam Municipality staged a protest by standing with folded hands in the waters of the Varaha River on Tuesday, appealing to the authorities that a road be laid to their village. School and college students took part in the protest.

Around 500 tribal families are living in Lingapuram village. The students of sixth standard and above have to go to Balighattam, Vemulapudi or Narsipatnam for their schools and colleges. The students have to cross the brimming Varaha during the monsoon.

A small stretch of the road that connects with the bridge over the river is yet to be completed due to litigation by a farmer. This is forcing the students to cross the river to attend their schools and colleges.

The students appealed to the Chief Minister and the District Collector to ensure that a road is laid to their village.

