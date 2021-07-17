Tribal produce to be sold at Rythu Bazaars

Move will ensure farmers get remunerative price, says ITDA PO

Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna has said that measures will be initiated to secure a better price for the fruits being grown by the tribal farmers. He flagged off autorickshaws, carrying jackfruit, custard apple and pineapple being produced by the tribal farmers at Devapuram, Eedulapalem and Pulusumamidi villages for sale at Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam city.

Speaking to the farmers on the occasion, Mr. Gopalakrishna said that he had spoken to Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and sought his cooperation in getting the fruits produced by the tribal farmers to be sold in Rythu Bazaars in the city. The middlemen in the Agency areas were not paying remunerative prices to the farmers and the sales at Rythu Bazaars would fetch better returns to them, he added.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said that measures were being taken to get ID cards for the tribal farmers through the Marketing Department. A cold storage would be constructed at Devapuram to store the forest produce. Later, the Project Officer inspected the PHC at Eedupalem and checked the attendance and movement registers and availability of drugs.

Medical Officer Lakshmi Nageswari apprised him of the development works being taken up at the PHC under the ‘Nadu – Nedu' programme.