Tribal people take out ‘doli yatra’ seeking completion of unfinished road

February 25, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people took out a ‘doli yatra’ from Jagadala Mamidi to Jeedimet, a distance of 4 km, on Sunday, to protest against the delay in the completion of the 22 km BT road, which was sanctioned four years ago.

They also called upon the people to support the ‘Chalo Paderu’ doli yatra to be held on March 8 (Friday). The protesters said that there were 300 Konda Dora adivasi tribes living on the hilltop villages of Anantagiri mandal in ASR district. The then District Collector of combined Visakhapatnam A. Vinay Chand had issued orders sanctioning ₹19.6 crore for the construction of the 22 km road on February 27, 2020.

The work had started in 2021 under the supervision of officials of the Tribal Welfare Engineering Department. The working was stopped midway. The Madala Somanna-Madala Venkata Rao Road Sadhana Committee convener Pottanna Puttaboyana and CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao appealed to the public to make the ‘doli yatra’ to the Paderu ITDA Office and the Collector office on March 8, a success.