Tribal people stage protest over delay in construction of road

Tribal people of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday staged a protest by squatting in the stagnant muddy rainwater, which accumulated on the way to their village, demanding early construction of a road for which funds were already said to have already been sanctioned by the Collector.

CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that there were 10 tribal families living in Koruprolu village apart from 150 tribal and Dalit families living in Kothulapalem and MK Patnam villages. They have to go to Koruprolu village for their daily needs. Some elderly pensioners from the village had to be carried in ‘dolis’ for 3 km to the MK Patnam panchayat headquarters to obtain their ‘old-age pension’ on July 1, this year.

After the news was reported in The Hindu and other newspapers, the Chief Minister’s Office had directed the Anakapalle Collector to submit a report. The DRDA PD visited the village and reported that there was a need to lay a road to the village. Subsequently, the officials had said that the Collector had sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for construction of culverts and bridges, Mr. Govinda Rao said.

The tribal people said that they expected that the foundation for construction of the road would be laid as part of the ‘palle pandaga’ programme. But, the local MLA failed to do so due to which they staged the protest. They demanded that the government should order immediate commencement of the road construction work.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that another protest would be held at the ZPTC meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on October 24, if the work was not started by then.