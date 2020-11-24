Tribal people stage novel protest

They seek immediate laying of BT roads

Tribal people of various hamlets, in Anantagiri mandal in the Agency area of the district, who laid kutcha roads with 'shramdaan' staged a novel protest near the Gandhi statue, seeking immediate laying of BT roads. The participants wearing ‘adda’ leaves and carrying ‘dolis’ staged the protest. Later, they went in a rally to the Collectorate. As many as 300 tribal people of eight villages formed a 15-km kutcha road. The government had sanctioned ₹15 crore for construction of a BT road but the work has not been started to this day. They demanded immediate commencement of the work.

They sought sanction of funds for laying of a BT road for the 8-km kutcha road constructed with ‘shramdan’ recently at Jajulabandha of Koyyuru mandal.

A memorandum was submitted to the Collector on the demands.