Visakhapatnam

Tribal people stage novel protest

Connectivity woes: The government had sanctioned ₹15 crore for construction of a BT road but the work has not been started.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tribal people of various hamlets, in Anantagiri mandal in the Agency area of the district, who laid kutcha roads with 'shramdaan' staged a novel protest near the Gandhi statue, seeking immediate laying of BT roads. The participants wearing ‘adda’ leaves and carrying ‘dolis’ staged the protest. Later, they went in a rally to the Collectorate. As many as 300 tribal people of eight villages formed a 15-km kutcha road. The government had sanctioned ₹15 crore for construction of a BT road but the work has not been started to this day. They demanded immediate commencement of the work.

They sought sanction of funds for laying of a BT road for the 8-km kutcha road constructed with ‘shramdan’ recently at Jajulabandha of Koyyuru mandal.

A memorandum was submitted to the Collector on the demands.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 12:51:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tribal-people-stage-novel-protest/article33164567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY