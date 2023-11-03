Tribal people stage novel protest seeking basic amenities at Anantagiri in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

November 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of various villages, in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, staged a novel protest carrying ‘dolis’ and seeking an early solution to their woes, at the special Spandana programme, organised under the aegis of the ITDA Project Officer and the Joint Collector, at Anantagiri, on Friday.

The tribal people, under the auspices of the Girijan Sangham, carrying dolis and torches raised slogans demanding electricity supply, roads and other amenities. They sought to know as to how long they would have to be in the dark. They said that China Konala, Gudem Karakavalasa, Bomguja Simmudu valasa, and five other hamlets in the Agency areas do not have power supply. They were forced to walk in the dark and were living in constant fear of being attacked by wild animals.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek and the Joint Collector Siva Srinivas came out of the Spandana meeting, and met the agitating tribal people. The protesters told them that a road was sanctioned from Ballagaruvu to Dayotthi, for the benefit of 2,000 people living in Rachakilam, Madrebu, Peechumamidi and Gummanthi villages, in combined Visakhapatnam district in 2021. The work has not commenced to this day.

They also sought provision of boats to the tribal people, who had lost their lands due to the Thatipudi Reservoir from the CCDP funds. They also alleged that a revenue official had transferred the lands, which were under the cultivation of tribals, to realtors without their knowledge by tampering the land records. They sought action against the official concerned. The ITDA Project Officer directed the Joint Collector to conduct a special investigation into the allegation and initiate action against the accused.

ZPTC member D. Gangaraju, Anantagiri Sarpanch Somula Rooth, Tokuru Sarpanch Killo Moshia, CPI(M) mandal secretary S. Nagulu and district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao participated in the protest.