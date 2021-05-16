Tribal people seek vaccination centres in all Agency mandals

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2021

‘Provide oxygen beds and quarantine centres at all PHCs’

The tribal people of Neredubandha village in G. Madugula mandal in the district, staged a protest, under under the aegis of Girijan Sangham and the CPI(M) with placards, on Saturday demanding that the officials save them from falling a prey to the pandemic.

They demanded that vaccination be conducted for those above 45 years of age at all PHCs in the Agency mandals and not just the mandal headquarters. Oxygen beds and quarantine centres should be provided at all PHCs and food should be provided to all those who come for the COVID tests, they said.

CPI(M) district executive member K. Govinda Rao alleged that vaccination centres were being set up only at the mandal headquarters, which were more than 100 km away from the villages. The other demands include conduct of medical camps at all villages and provision of oxygen facility in all ambulances in the Agency areas.

Girijan Sangham president Deepala Appa Rao was present.