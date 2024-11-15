ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal people seek early completion of road to save them from the hassle of carrying sick in ‘dolis’

Published - November 15, 2024 08:58 am IST - VISKAHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

B. Kumar (48) of Karriguda village had to be carried in a doli for 8 km, as he was suffering with vomiting and loose motions, on Wednesday (Nov 13). He was taken in an autorickshaw from there to the hospital at S. Kota in an autorickshaw. He was referred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam city.

CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that eight others were also suffering with vomiting and diarrhoea. A medical camp was organised by the medical officers in Karriguda village. Kumar’s mother Sukramma (70) had died of ill-health at her home, the previous day even before she could be shifted to a hospital.

He said that though a 12-km road was sanctioned and Rs.7.5 crore funds were granted for laying of the road from Samidhi village in Devarapalli mandal to Nimmota village, covering Karriguda, Kadarevu, Kottemguda, Kalyangummi villages. Though approvals were given at the District Level Committee (DLC) meeting in August 2024, the work was yet to begin. He appealed to the authorities concerned to order completion of the work on a ‘fast track mode’ to save the tribal people from the hassle of carrying patients in dolis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US