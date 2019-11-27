Visakhapatnam

Tribal people pour out their woes during ‘Sadbhavana’

Additional SP (Operations) B. Krishna Rao giving away prizes to the winners of volleyball tournaments at Korukonda.

Additional SP (Operations) B. Krishna Rao giving away prizes to the winners of volleyball tournaments at Korukonda.  

more-in

Tribals from various villages from Chintapalle mandal brought their long-pending issues including lack of proper road facilities, cell tower and others during the ‘Sadbhavana programme’, a community interaction programme being organised by the Rural Police.

The programme was held at Korukonda area in Balapam panchayat, considered as one of the Maoist hotbed.

Around 1,500 tribal people from Korukonda, Balapam, Moolakothuru, Yeguvajanaba, Diguvajanaba, Rallagedda, Ginnelabandha, Veeravaram and others from Odisha attended the camp. Additional SP (Operations) B. Krishna Rao said with various initiatives launched by the Rural Police including ‘Prerana’, ‘Spoorthi’, ‘Mundadugu’, tribal youth were landing government and private jobs after undergoing training. A free medical camp was organised in which around 500 tribal people were screened.

A volleyball tournament was also organised for tribal youth, in which 40 teams from various villages took part. Rallagedda Kothuru team won the first prize of ₹20,000, while Pinalovvasingi team received ₹10,000.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 1:13:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tribal-people-pour-out-their-woes-during-sadbhavana/article30091247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY