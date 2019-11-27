Tribal people pour out their woes during ‘Sadbhavana’

Tribals from various villages from Chintapalle mandal brought their long-pending issues including lack of proper road facilities, cell tower and others during the ‘Sadbhavana programme’, a community interaction programme being organised by the Rural Police.

The programme was held at Korukonda area in Balapam panchayat, considered as one of the Maoist hotbed.

Around 1,500 tribal people from Korukonda, Balapam, Moolakothuru, Yeguvajanaba, Diguvajanaba, Rallagedda, Ginnelabandha, Veeravaram and others from Odisha attended the camp. Additional SP (Operations) B. Krishna Rao said with various initiatives launched by the Rural Police including ‘Prerana’, ‘Spoorthi’, ‘Mundadugu’, tribal youth were landing government and private jobs after undergoing training. A free medical camp was organised in which around 500 tribal people were screened.

A volleyball tournament was also organised for tribal youth, in which 40 teams from various villages took part. Rallagedda Kothuru team won the first prize of ₹20,000, while Pinalovvasingi team received ₹10,000.