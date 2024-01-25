Tribal people of Anakapalli district take out ‘doli’ rally to highlight woes

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Peda Garuvu, Patha Losingi and Kotha Losingi villages took out a rally, carrying ‘dolis’, to draw the attention of the officials concerned to their problems like lack of roads and safe drinking water, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, on Thursday.

These tribal hamlets are located in Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district. Due to lack of roads to the hilltop villages, pregnant women were being carried in ‘dolis’ with great difficulty on the rocky terrain. There were quite a few instances of women losing their lives, before they could reach the hospital, in the past. In the last one week alone, three pregnant women had to be carried in ‘dolis’ to the nearest road point at the foothills as ambulances could not reach their village.

CPI (M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that the tribal people of ‘non-scheduled’ villages were not being given the benefits extended to those living in the hilly areas. He hoped that the authorities concerned would extend the benefits, assured to them by the Constitution, as the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

PVTG Sangham leader Narasayya and village elders Korra Sattibabu and Korra Raju participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.