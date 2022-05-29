Tribal people have to wage a united struggle to assert their rights: Brinda Karat

‘Modi government at the Centre giving ‘Amrit’ to corporates and troubles to the common man’

‘Modi government at the Centre giving ‘Amrit’ to corporates and troubles to the common man’

CPI(M) leader and Adivasi Adhikar Rastriya Manch national vice-president Brinda Karat has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of driving out tribal people from the forests, and says that they need to wage a united agitation to assert their rights.

Ms. Brinda Karat was speaking at a seminar on ‘G.O. No. 3 and tribal rights’, organised here by the Girijana Sangham as a part of the manch’s national executive meeting that concluded on Sunday. Representatives from 15 States participated in the meeting.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasts of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But, in fact, he is giving ‘Amrit’ to corporates and troubles to tribal people, dalits and the common man,” she said.

The ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ slogan was also for the sake of the corporates, Ms. Brinda Karat alleged. She appreciated the struggles being waged by the workers and people against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Former Tripura MP and national convener of the manch Jitin Chaudhary wondered why was the YSRCP government in the State not appealing against the G.O. in the Supreme Court.

Chairman of Adivasi Adhikar Rastriya Manch M. Babu Rao, A.P. Girijana Sangham State president B. Toudanna, and CPI(M) leader Ch. Narsinga Rao were present.