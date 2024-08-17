GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal people from Anakapalli district stage protest seeking appointment of teacher

Published - August 17, 2024 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Children and parents, belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Kondh, of the hilltop Pithrigedda and Neellabandha villages in Arla panchayt of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district staged a protest on Saturday, seeking appointment of a teacher for their school.

There are 12 children in the 5 to 10 years age group in the two villages, which have 15 families. A teacher was appointed on a temporary basis for the school in their village, after several struggles, last year.

Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samithi honorary president K. Govinda Rao said that though two months have passed since the start of the new academic year, no teacher has been appointed. He demanded establishment of a new school and appointment of a teacher, failling which an agitation would be launched.

