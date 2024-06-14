Tribal people demand early completion of Marrivalasa-Pasini road

Alleging siphoning off funds by the contractor in collusion with officials of the Tribal Welfare Department, the tribal people of Marrivalasa and Pasini hamlets of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district staged a protest demanding restarting of the Marrivalasa – Pasini road, which was left incomplete, on Thursday.

There are around 80 families in Marrivalasa and Pasini villages with a total population of 220. The villagers say that the Tribal Welfare Engineering Department had submitted an estimate for Rs.60 lakh to the government for construction of a 1.40 km road from Marrivalasa to Pasini, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) in 2020-21 fiscal. An additional Rs.1 lakh was sanctioned from the Educational Infrastructure (EI) funds, according to the villagers.

The authorities concerned deployed an earth mover to compete the earthwork. Later, rolling was done, and again crushed stone was laid on it but a second rolling was not done. Culverts were partially constructed and left incomplete, resulting in gravel getting washed away during rains. The improperly constructed culverts were not allowing the smooth flow of water preventing the movement of vehicles during rains, according to D. Sanyasi of Marrivalasa village, who led the protest.

Alleging that a former engineer in the Tribal Welfare Department, who was now in a high position, had recommended payment of the bills, though the road work was not completed, the tribal people demanded a probe into the issue and action against the engineer and the contractor for alleged fudging of the bills. They also demanded restarting of the work immediately and its early completion.