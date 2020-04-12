‘Tribal people being engaged as bonded labourers’

A voluntary organisation has alleged that 13 tribal people inclding women and children are being forced to work as ‘bonded labourers’ in a brick klin in Munagapaka mandal.
Rebbapragda Ravi, executive director of Samata, told The Hindu on Sunday that the tribal people from Bolangir district in Odisha were allegedly brought by an agent with the promise of decent wages in the private factory at Arabpalem in Munagapaka mandal a few months ago.
“The brick kiln owner has been torturing the poor tribal people physically and mentally. He has been making them work for more than 12 hours a day even during the lockdown,” claimed Mr. Ravi.
He further said that even as he had brought the matter to the notice of the officials concerned, the police are trying to hush up the matter.
Mr. Ravi demanded that the tribal workers be shifted to Odisha and action be taken against the factory owner.
