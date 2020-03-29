Tribal hamlets lead the way in social distancing

Villagers in tribal areas of Visakhapatnam district are showing the way when it comes to implementing the curfew and social distancing measures enforced by the Centre.

Residents of several villages have blocked the entry and exit points of their villages to prevent the entry of outsiders. If there is an emergency, visitors must enter the village only after thoroughly washing their hands and wearing masks.

Makeshift barricades

The residents of Gottipalle village in Anandapuram mandal have placed wooden logs and bullock cart wheels as barricades to prevent the entry of outsiders into the village.

Locals have also informed all households that residents cannot go out of the village during the lockdown.

“We have taken this decision in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our district. We have also asked women to maintain a safe distance from each other while going to fetch water from the common tap,” said Ram Babu, a villager from Gottipalle.

Villagers of Upparapalle are ensuring that no resident comes out of the house without a genuine reason. A group of youths have teamed up to arrange a checkpost at the entry and exit points.

Whoever wants to enter the village should do so after washing their hands and wearing a mask. “After coming to know about the rapid spread of COVID-19, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that our villagers are safe. This procedure will continue till the COVID-19 cases come down in the country,” said a local from Upparapalle.

Many villagers from Padmanabham mandal are spending sleepless night after a local from the same mandal had tested positive for the disease.

Post the incident, heads of many villages have decided to check the entry of outsiders and have erected wooden logs at all entry points of their villages.

Rising to the occasion

A few locals from villages of Pendurthi, Bheemili and Koyyuru are implementing the curfew in earnest.

A number of villagers from Dumbriguda, Araku, Paderu and various mandals in Visakhapatnam Agency have decided to cut themselves off from the mainland.

It was learnt that the villagers also took up awareness programmes on COVID-19 after the police conducted a camp.

A few tribal organisations also created awareness among the locals explaining them how important it was to implement the lockdown properly.

“Tribal people are cooperating well by staying in houses. Villagers from Chinalabudu in Araku mandal and many from Dumbriguda mandal have blocked the entry of outsiders. There were incidents when locals did not allow even government employees after the lockdown. We sorted out the issue. Some people try to come out in the evening, but we have been in constant touch with village heads asking them to inform about the importance of social distancing,” said P. Pydayya, Inspector of Araku police station.