Tribal farmers of Kondala Kothuru in a fix

Police reportedly asked them to vacate the land

The tribals farmers of Kondala Kothuru of Cheedikada mandal are in a fix, after the local police allegedly threatened them to evict the land to favour a private non-tribal persons, who has reportedly purchased the land from the owner.

A few families belonging to the Konda Dora tribal community and resident of Kondala Kothuru have been reportedly cultivating about 32 acres of land in Konam villages in Cheedikada mandal for the last few decades.

The land belongs to another person and he reportedly had sold it to a non-tribal person from the plain area.

According to P.S. Ajay Kumar, national secretary, All India Agricultural and Rural Labour Association (AIARLA), a civil case filed by the tribals, in regard to the cultivation rights, is pending in the Court of Chodavaram Senior Civil Judge. But in the meantime the owner had sold the land to the private non-tribal person, he said.

Now that person intends to occupy the land and the tribals have been objecting to it. With this as a background, the Circle Inspector of Chodavaram, reportedly called the tribals on Monday and threatened them to vacate the land by July 19, to facilitate the private person to move his men and machinery, alleged Mr. Ajay Kumar.

He recalled that when Y.S. Rajasekara Reddy was the Chief Minister, the then Director General of Police (DGP) had directed the State police, not to interfere in land disputes in favour of non-tribals.

‘Counselling session’

However, refuting the allegations, the CI said that he had called both the parties for a discussion and a counselling session, as it may lead to a law and order situation. This was done in accordance to the direction given by the senior officers and we also advised both the parties to seek advice from the revenue officers, he said.

Meanwhile, the members of AIRALA has appealed to the District Collector and PO ITDA to intervene to see that the tribals are not harmed on July 19.