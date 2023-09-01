ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal conference in Vizag on Sept. 12

September 01, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

All India Khet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha (AIKMKS) convener Subodh Mitra said on Thursday that a national-level ‘Adivasi Sadassu’ (tribal conference) would be held here on September 12 and 13 to discuss the future course of action against the government’s move to introduce the Forest Conservation. (Amendment) Act.

He said that the AIKMKS is against the Act and the government’s anti-tribal decisions. He warned that lakhs of tribals would be driven out of the forests if the Act is implemented.

Mr. Mitra said that the conference would be organised in association with Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham. The event will be held at Old Jail Road in the city. People of Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will participate, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US