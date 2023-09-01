Tribal conference in Vizag on Sept. 12

September 01, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

All India Khet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha (AIKMKS) convener Subodh Mitra said on Thursday that a national-level ‘Adivasi Sadassu’ (tribal conference) would be held here on September 12 and 13 to discuss the future course of action against the government’s move to introduce the Forest Conservation. (Amendment) Act.

He said that the AIKMKS is against the Act and the government’s anti-tribal decisions. He warned that lakhs of tribals would be driven out of the forests if the Act is implemented.

Mr. Mitra said that the conference would be organised in association with Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham. The event will be held at Old Jail Road in the city. People of Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will participate, he added.

