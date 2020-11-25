Trial run of multi-level car parking project likely by month-end

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inspecting progress of multi-level car parking project works .

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 November 2020 00:51 IST

Some work still pending, says EE

Officials from Smart City wing have started to check the functioning of multi-level car parking project ahead of complete trial run, which is proposed to be conducted by the end of this month.

Executive Engineer, Smart City works, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Sudhakar, said that on Monday they had inspected working of parking panels and observed the horizontal and vertical movement of the panels. “Some work is still pending. After finishing it, we will go for complete trial run by the end of this month,” he said. “The GVMC aims to commence this project by end of December,” he said.

It may be remembered that MLCP project is being taken as part of Smart city works of GVMC. Due to some delay in the last year and again due to COVID-19 this year, the project has been delayed for so long. The G+5 MLCP project is being taken up by a Pune-based private company at a cost of ₹9.7 crore near Jagadamba Junction. The facility, which is completely computerised and mechanical, can accommodate up to 100 cars.

Areas such as Jagadamba, Dabagardens, Dwarakanagar, Asilmetta, Rama Talkies and Gajuwaka have been facing severe parking woes and traffic snarls have been the regular feature, as people park their vehicles on the roads. The residents have been demanding parking space for quite some time and this MLCP, which is a pilot project in the city, is expected to provide some kind of solution.

According to senior official from the GVMC, the success of this project may prompt many more such projects in the city.