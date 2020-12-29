Trial run of multi-level car parking project conducted

Complete pending works by month-end, Botcha tells officials

A trial run was conducted of the multi-level car parking project (MLCP), which is being set up as part of smart city works near Jagadamba Junction, here on Monday. Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Botcha Satyanarayana inspected the trial run along with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and instructed the officials to complete the pending works by month-end.

The G+5 MLCP project was being taken up by a Pune-based private company at a cost of ₹9.7 crore. The facility, which is completely computerised and mechanical, can accommodate 100 cars. It may be remembered that the project was delayed last year due to some reason and again due to COVID-19 this year.

Executive Engineer, Smart City works, GVMC, Sudhakar, said that the project was in the final stage of completion. He was also hopeful of bringing the project to use from January.