Tri-services cricket tourney begins in Visakhapatnam

The 70th Tri-Services Cricket Championship began at the Railway Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

The championship is being held for the first time under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command and it was declared open by Surgical Rear Admiral R Ravi, Command Medical Officer, ENC.

Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM of East Coast Railways and president of East Coast Railways Sports Association, was also present.

Former Ranji Trophy player who represented the services, Amarinder Singh, was felicitated.

The teams that will be participating in the month-long championship are Indian Army Red, Indian Army Green, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The championship is scheduled to be conducted till October 2, and will be played in various formats which include Four Day Test Cricket, One Day and T-20 matches.

The matches would be played simultaneously at GITAM University Cricket Ground and the Railways Cricket Stadium.