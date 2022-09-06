Tri-services cricket tourney begins in Visakhapatnam

Indian Army Red, Indian Army Green, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force teams are participating in the championship

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 06, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70th Tri-Services Cricket Championship began at the Railway Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

The championship is being held for the first time under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command and it was declared open by Surgical Rear Admiral R Ravi, Command Medical Officer, ENC.

Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM of East Coast Railways and president of East Coast Railways Sports Association, was also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Ranji Trophy player who represented the services, Amarinder Singh, was felicitated.

The teams that will be participating in the month-long championship are Indian Army Red, Indian Army Green, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The championship is scheduled to be conducted till October 2, and will be played in various formats which include Four Day Test Cricket, One Day and T-20 matches.

The matches would be played simultaneously at GITAM University Cricket Ground and the Railways Cricket Stadium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app