Trees bear the brunt

Going by the stands taken by GVMC and EPDCL on pruning of trees in the city, the situation may go down to the wire.

To counter the rising pollution and the heat and providing shade, improving the greenery is imperative and the government is giving top priority to raising trees.

GVMC has been raising trees and the importance has particularly increased after the devastation caused by the Hudhud cyclone.

However, as a part of its maintenance EPDCL cuts branches of trees to avoid their coming into contact with wires disrupting power supply. In several parts of the city, including from NAD to Port Hospital on either side, Sitammadhara and MVP Colony, branches were cut haphazardly.

“Growing greenery is a difficult task and it takes up to 10 years and when it is cut indiscriminately the effort is going to be wasted,” says GVMC Assistant Director (Horticulture) S. Damodara Rao. He says in urban areas it is not possible not to grow trees under the electric wires.

Hydraulic machine

For its operations, GVMC uses a hydraulic machine that has a 30-foot vertical ladder and moves 360 degrees, he says. Using it branches that are obstructing the wires can be cut. Visakhapatnam is one of the three cities that got hydraulic machine costing ₹16.5 lakh from AP Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation. It was learnt that letters from GVMC have been addressed to EPDCL officials asking them to use mechanical trimmers and take up the pruning in coordination with the horticulture wing of GVMC.

When contacted EPDCL Director (Operations) Seshu Kumar said GVMC was asked not to grow trees under electric wires.

The pruning is being taken up vertically and it is important not to have branches up to one metre from the wires, he says. Everybody knows the problems caused resulting in power disruption if the branches come in contact with live wires, Mr. Kumar says.