Travel bags of same colour creates flutter

April 07, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Two travel bags of the same colour belonging to two passengers created a flutter for some time at Visakhapatnam railway station on April 5.

According to railway officials, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) received an online complaint pertaining to the exchange of a bag in train number 17243 on Wednesday.

E. Hemalatha, who travelled in B1 coach of the train from Tuni to Parvathipuram town, complained that her co-passenger de-boarded with her bag at Elamanchali. She lodged the complaint and de-boarded the train in Visakhapatnam.

The RPF staff obtained the details of co-passenger, who was identified as O. Srinivas.

“Srinivas said that his mother got down with Ms. Hemalatha’s bag by mistake as both the bags were of the same colour. Both passengers met in Visakhapatnam and exchanged their bags,” A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Railway Division, said in a release on April 6 (Thursday).

