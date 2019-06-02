Travel agents for campaign to promote ‘Brand Vizag’

The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) and a few other organisations will launch a campaign to promote ‘Brand Vizag.’

The campaign to be named ‘Visit Vizag 2020’ will be kicked-off by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after finalising the date in consultation with him. The campaign will be the joint initiative of the travel agents, hoteliers and industrialists from the city.

The initiative came up for discussion at an interactive meeting held by TTAA with MP-elect M.V.V. Satyanarayana here on Saturday. The MP-elect promised wholehearted support to transform Visakhapatnam into a tourist hub. At the meeting TTAA president K. Vijay Mohan and secretary Padhi Srinivas underlined the need to develop new image of the city and take up promotional programmes on the picturesque locales of the city and other parts of the district. “We should promote the city by explaining how Dhoni fell for its beauty,” Mr. Vijay Mohan said and requested the MP-elect to take up the requirement to offer tourist visa on arrival to foreign tourists. The association suggested showcasing Visakhapatnam as gateway to visit Odisha and Chhattisgarh and treatment of foreign exchange earnings by travel agents as income from exports. The association wanted the MP-elect to use his good offices to declare tours and travels as an industry as it was a major employer and revenue earner, and set up Visakhapatnam Tourism Board to undertake promotion programmes on a continuous basis.