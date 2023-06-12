HamberMenu
Transport officials inspect school buses in Visakhapatnam

June 12, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Transport Department inspected over 400 school buses at various places in the city, after the schools reopened, after summer vacations, on Monday.

The buses were inspected at Maddilapalem, Boyapalem, NAD Junction, Beach Road, Chavulamadhum and other areas. All the buses inspected, have already undergone the mandatory Fitness Certification (FC), according to the officials. The officials said that the inspections would be continued till June 30, and action would be initiated against the school management for failure to comply with the annual renewal of FC.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors M. Butchiraju, Ganesh Reddy, Balaji Rao, Hariprasad, Manmohan, Srinivas Yadav, P. Sirisha, Srujana and Satyam Naidu had participated in the inspections.

