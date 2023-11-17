HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Department officials book 27 cases for traffic safety violations in special drive in Visakhapatnam district

November 17, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 27 vehicles were booked for traffic safety violations. in a special drive conducted across the district by the Transport Department on Thursday.

The violations pertain to overloading of vehicles. The special checking was conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) A.S. Ganesh Reddy and Rokhimunnisha, and Assistant MVIs P. Sirisha, Suman Kumar and M.S.V. Prakash Rao.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement on Friday that the special drives would be continued to check violation of motor vehicle rules.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.