Transport Department officials book 27 cases for traffic safety violations in special drive in Visakhapatnam district

November 17, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 27 vehicles were booked for traffic safety violations. in a special drive conducted across the district by the Transport Department on Thursday.

The violations pertain to overloading of vehicles. The special checking was conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) A.S. Ganesh Reddy and Rokhimunnisha, and Assistant MVIs P. Sirisha, Suman Kumar and M.S.V. Prakash Rao.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement on Friday that the special drives would be continued to check violation of motor vehicle rules.