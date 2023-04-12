ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Department of Visakhapatnam secures first place in revenue collections

April 12, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department of Visakhapatnam district has secured the first place in the State in revenue collections by surpassing the target for the recently concluded financial year 2022-23.

While the target for revenue collection for 2022-23 was ₹410.72 crore, it achieved ₹418.82 crore, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

The quarterly collection of taxes yielded ₹73.02 crore, life tax yielded ₹291.17 crore, the revenue received in the form of various fees was ₹22.55 crore, service charges raked in ₹4.99 crore and vehicle inspections yielded ₹27.09 crore.

The target was achieved through special drives on motorists, who had failed to pay taxes and for violation of Motor Vehicle Rules. The DTC commended the officers and staff for their contribution in achieving the revenue collection target.

