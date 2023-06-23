ADVERTISEMENT

Transgenders should obtain ID cards to avail of various benefits, says District Legal Services Authority Secretary in Visakhapatnam

June 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Senior Civil Judge M.V. Seshamma has said that transgenders have all the rights, which are available to normal citizens, and called upon everyone to respect their rights.

Addressing the gathering at a ‘Legal awareness programme on rights of transgenders’ at the DLSA here on Friday, Ms. Seshamma said that awareness was being created among transgenders on their rights. There were several government departments, which were working for upholding their rights. All the transgenders should invariably obtain an identity card, issued by the government. This would enable them to obtain Aadhaar card, voter card, ration card and bank account.

The DLSA Secretary said that the Transgenders Persons Protection of Rights Act was being implemented from 2019. Transgenders could call on the toll free no. 15100 for legal advice, and 1901 for government assistance. They could also participate in the ‘Jagananna ku chebudham’ programme and air their grievances.

Differently-abled persons, transgenders and senior citizens also participated in the programme.

Officials of various departments participated in the programme.

CONNECT WITH US