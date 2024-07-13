ADVERTISEMENT

Transactions on ‘assigned lands’ should be limited to prevent corruption, demands Vidasam

Updated - July 13, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party leaders had illegally purchased assigned lands from farmers by entering into agreements with them through middlemen, alleges convener Busi Venkata Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Transactions on ‘assigned lands’ should be allowed only between the communities to which the lands have been allotted, opined Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika (Vidasam) convener Busi Venkata Rao, adding that this will prevent corrupt practices like ‘insider trading’ on the assigned lands, which were made ‘free hold’ lands as per GO no. 596.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press here on Saturday, Mr. Venkata Rao prescribed amending the GO to allow transactions only between the communities to which the lands were allotted like SCs, STs and BCs.

He alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders had illegally purchased assigned lands from farmers by entering into agreements with them through middlemen. He said that in North Andhra alone, 2,000 acres of assigned lands were registered as against 34,000 acres across the State.

Mr. Venkata Rao further alleged that YSRCP leaders had ‘cheated’ gullible farmers by paying them only between ₹5-₹10 lakh an acre, as against the prevailing rate of ₹2-₹3 crore an acre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He suggested that the GO on assigned lands could be amended on the lines of lands held by STs in the Agency areas, where they could be sold only to STs and not any other communities. Vidasam would hold discussions with farmers and Dalit Sanghams and submit a comprehensive report to the government, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US