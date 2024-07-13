GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transactions on ‘assigned lands’ should be limited to prevent corruption, demands Vidasam

YSR Congress Party leaders had illegally purchased assigned lands from farmers by entering into agreements with them through middlemen, alleges convener Busi Venkata Rao

Updated - July 13, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transactions on ‘assigned lands’ should be allowed only between the communities to which the lands have been allotted, opined Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika (Vidasam) convener Busi Venkata Rao, adding that this will prevent corrupt practices like ‘insider trading’ on the assigned lands, which were made ‘free hold’ lands as per GO no. 596.

Addressing the press here on Saturday, Mr. Venkata Rao prescribed amending the GO to allow transactions only between the communities to which the lands were allotted like SCs, STs and BCs.

He alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders had illegally purchased assigned lands from farmers by entering into agreements with them through middlemen. He said that in North Andhra alone, 2,000 acres of assigned lands were registered as against 34,000 acres across the State.

Mr. Venkata Rao further alleged that YSRCP leaders had ‘cheated’ gullible farmers by paying them only between ₹5-₹10 lakh an acre, as against the prevailing rate of ₹2-₹3 crore an acre.

He suggested that the GO on assigned lands could be amended on the lines of lands held by STs in the Agency areas, where they could be sold only to STs and not any other communities. Vidasam would hold discussions with farmers and Dalit Sanghams and submit a comprehensive report to the government, he added.

