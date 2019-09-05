Trains to run on diverted route

Train no. 18507 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakhud Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 5 and 6, will run normally as per its scheduled timings but will run on a diverted route via Agra Cantt-Aligarh-Chipyana Buzurg stations instead of its regular route.

Train no. 18508 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakhud Express, leaving Amritsar on September 8 and 11, will run normally as per its scheduled route and timings.

The above trains were originally proposed for cancellation due to safety-related works at Ballabhgarh Station in Tugalakabad-Palwal section in Northern Railway. However, the Railways has decided to run the trains with slight modifications, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Cancelled trains

Train no. 11019 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, leaving Mumbai on September 4 and 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 6, will stand cancelled due to heavy rains and water-logging on the railway track in Mumbai Division.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.