Trains to be short-terminated; restoration of track in full swing on K-K line

September 25, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains will continue to be short-terminated as restoration of the track on the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (K-K) line between Manabar-Jarati, where a landslip had occurred in the early hours of September 24, is going on a war-footing at the site.

A team of senior officials from Waltair Division, lead by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, reached the site and deployed heavy duty machinery and materials and engaged workers in large numbers to speedup the restoration works. Despite inclement weather, the restoration works are going on in full swing.

Some trains in this line are short-terminated to avoid inconvenience to the passengers. The trains short terminated are 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 25 will be short terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam on September 26. Hence, there is no service between Koraput-Jagdalpur on September 26.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 26 will be short-terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam on September 26, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager..

Train no. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur express, leaving Rourkela on September 25 will be short terminated at Koraput and will start on September 26 from Koraput as 18108 to Rourkela, hence there will no service between Koraput-Jagdalpur on September 26.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 25 will be short terminated at Koraput, and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar on September 26. Hence there is no service between Koraput-Jagdalpur on September 26.

The train No. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah on September 25 will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah on September 26. Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.