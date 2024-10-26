ADVERTISEMENT

Trains rescheduled

Published - October 26, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Train 22877 Howrah- Ernakulam Antyodaya Express rescheduled to leave Howrah at 6.30 p.m. instead of its scheduled departure at 2.50 p.m. on Saturday due to late running of the link train.

Train 07224 Santragachi - Secunderabad Special was rescheduled to leave Santragachi at 5.20 p.m. instead of at 12.35 p.m.

Train 17016 Secunderabad - Bhubaneshwar Express was rescheduled to leave Secunderabad at 7 p.m instead of scheduled departure at 4.50 p.m., due to technical reasons, according to an official release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US