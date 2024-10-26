Trains rescheduled

Train 22877 Howrah- Ernakulam Antyodaya Express rescheduled to leave Howrah at 6.30 p.m. instead of its scheduled departure at 2.50 p.m. on Saturday due to late running of the link train.

Train 07224 Santragachi - Secunderabad Special was rescheduled to leave Santragachi at 5.20 p.m. instead of at 12.35 p.m.

Train 17016 Secunderabad - Bhubaneshwar Express was rescheduled to leave Secunderabad at 7 p.m instead of scheduled departure at 4.50 p.m., due to technical reasons, according to an official release here.

