Trains originating from Waltair Division to get new numbers from January 1

East Coast Railway has decided to renumber the Waltair Division origin passenger trains with effect from January 1, 2025.

Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger would be renumbered as 58501 and in return direction the train number of Kirandul- Visakhapatnam passenger would be 58502 (present numbers 08551/52)

The revised train number of the Visakhapatnam- Raipur passenger would be 58528 and in return the direction the train number of Raipur- Visakhapatnam passenger would be 58527 (present numbers 08528/27), according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair.

Visakhapatnam- Koraput passenger would be renumbered 58538 and in the return direction, Koraput- Visakhapatnam passenger will be renumbered 58537 (present numbers 08546/45)

Visakhapatnam- Brahmapur passenger would be renumbered as 58532 and in return direction Brahmapur- Visakhapatnam passenger as 58531 (present numbers 08531/32). Visakhapatnam- Gunupur passenger would be renumbered as 58506 and Gunupur- Visakhapatnam passenger would be renumbered 58505 (present numbers 08522/21).

Visakhapatnam- Bhawanipatna passenger would be renumbered 58504 and the in return direction the train number of Bhawanipatna- Visakhapatnam passenger would be 58503 (present numbers 08504/08503).

The revised train numbers for the Cuttack- Gunupur MEMU passenger would be 68433 and in the return direction the train number of Gunupur- Cuttack MEMU passenger would be 68434 (old numbers 08421/22).