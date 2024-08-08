ADVERTISEMENT

Trains on KK line to be short-terminated due to rains

Published - August 08, 2024 08:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15.

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Coaching trains running on the KK line will be short-terminated due to rains in Kirandul area. Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short-terminated at Dantewada. In the return direction,18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Express will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15.

Hence, there will be no services of this train between Kirandul -Dantewada on the above dates, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US