Trains on KK line to be short-terminated due to rains

Coaching trains running on the KK line will be short-terminated due to rains in Kirandul area. Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short-terminated at Dantewada. In the return direction,18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Express will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15.

Hence, there will be no services of this train between Kirandul -Dantewada on the above dates, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

