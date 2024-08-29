Trains on KK line to be short-terminated due to rain

Several coaching trains will be short-terminated due to rain in Bacheli and Kirandul areas on the KK line.

08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam until September 4, will be short-terminated at Dantewada. In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnampassenger will start from Dantewada, instead of Kirandul between August 30 and September 5.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 29 to September 4, will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

In the return direction, 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express will start from Dantewada, instead of Kirandul, from August 30 to September 5.

There will be no service of this train from August 30 to September 5, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

Meanwhile, train no. 06073 MGR Chennai Central–Bhubaneswar Special Express, scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on September 2 and 9 and train no. 06074 Bhubaneswar-MGR Chennai Central Special Express, scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on September 3 and 10, have been cancelled due to operational reasons.

Due to heavy rain in the Vadodara Division of Western Railway, train no. 20280 Okha – Puri weekly SF Express, leaving Okha on August 28, was cancelled.

