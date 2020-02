Trains diverted, short-terminated owing to works

Several trains passing via Visakhapatnam will either be short-terminated or diverted due to doubling works in the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram section of South Western Railway and Wadi-Solapur section of Central Railway.

Train 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi Express will be short-terminated on February 16 at Prasanthi Nilayam. Train 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express will originate from Prasanthi Nilayam instead of KSR Bengaluru on February 17.

The 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express will be diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad-Daund Chord Line and will be short-terminated at Pune from Feb. 18 to 25. The 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express will originate from Pune and run via Daund Chord Line-Manmad-Nizamabad-Secunderabad from Feb. 19 to 26. The 11019/11020 CSMT-Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express will be diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Nizamabad-Secunderabad route from February 18 to February 25. The 22881 Pune-Bhubaneswar Express, leaving Pune on Feb. 20, will be diverted via Kurduwadi-Latur Road-Vikarabad, while the 22882 Bhubaneswar-Pune Express leaving Bhubaneswar on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 will be diverted via Vikarabad-Latur Road-Kurduwadi route.

Due to maintenance works on a section of Northern Railway, the 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on February 27 and the 12808 Hazrat-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express leaving from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 29 have been cancelled.