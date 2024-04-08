ADVERTISEMENT

Training programme for NSS programme officers held in city

April 08, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The day two session of the three-day programme on ‘Training of Trainers on Youth Rights and Legal Aid’ was held here on Monday. Centre for Training, Orientation and Capacity Building, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Andhra University jointly organised the event for NSS programme officers.

Dr. Damodar Sanjivayya National Law University faculty member, K. Sudha, spoke on the prohibition of child marriages and key provisions of Prohibition Child Marriage Act 2006. Dr. Ambedkar College of Law principal Prof. V. Vijaya Lakshmi spoke on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act (POSH) 2013, while its faculty member Prof. Nirmala spoke on the role of NSS volunteers in the prevention and rehabilitation of child labour.

