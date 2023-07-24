Training programme for DRDO, INAS personnel begins at IIM-Visakhapatnam

July 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A training programme for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists and Indian Naval Air Squadrons (INAS) officers was inaugurated on the campus of Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam here on Monday.

The 16 DRDO scientists started their five-day capacity building programme on project uncertainty and risk management whereas the 10 INAS officers started their six-day training programme.

DRDO former director general K.S. Varaprasad attended the event as chief guest. He emphasised the importance of gaining managerial skills as one grows in the organisation. He stressed the significance of project management in the timely delivery of projects. He also highlighted the need to multiply human resources by networking with different organisations; better participation of academic institutes; and engaging students in development activities for efficient execution of projects.

He also noted that AI and autonomous machines are going to play a significant role in the future and underscored the significance of proper technology forecast and the need to invent disruptive technologies.