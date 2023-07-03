ADVERTISEMENT

Training of teachers in use of Interactive Flat Panels begins in Visakhapatnam

July 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Faculty of engineering colleges to mentor them in use of classroom technology

The Hindu Bureau

The training session will continue till July 15, says Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer | Photo Credit: File photo: V RAJU

The digital infrastructure has been made available to 11,883 teachers and their students in 811 government schools in the Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts in the first phase. A training programme was launched for 420 teachers at two engineering colleges in the city on Monday to make them adept at handling the Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs).

A total of 109 schools in Visakhapatnam district, 334 in Anakapalli district and 368 schools in Alluri Sitaramaraju district were selected to provide the IFPs in the first phase. The traditional green chalk boards have been replaced with the panels. The objective of the training programme is to make teachers comfortable in using IFPs.

The government has so far provided 3,289 IFPs to the three districts.

Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that they have started training teachers on the use of IFP panels in engineering colleges like Raghu Engineering College, where faculty have already been using such boards for their students. The training session will continue till July 15, she said adding that technology-based infrastructure is also part of the National Education Policy.

“Panels are like computers connected to the internet. Teachers and students can view educational content directly on the boards. It is a state-of-the-art education system in government schools,” Ms. Chandrakala told The Hindu.

M. Rajababu, headmaster of the Government High School at Chandrampalem, said that students already well aware of the use of smart devices like tabs, computers and smartphones during the COVID-19, Now these IFPs became an effective tools for the students and teachers, he said.

Some of the colleges selected for the training are Raghu Engineering College (Dakamarri), Dadi Institute of Technology (Anakapalli), Avanti Engineering College (Makavarapalem), Saiganapati Engineering College (Gidijala), Vignan Institute of Information Technology (Duvvada) and Vignan Institute of Information Technology for Women (Duvvada).

